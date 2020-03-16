Un equipo de la organización OceansAsia reveló haber encontrado una notable cantidad de mascarillas usadas en playas de las islas de Soko, un archipiélago ubicado frente a la costa suroeste de la isla de Lantau en Hon Kong. Cubrebocas probablemente usados en los últimos meses como protección contra el nuevo coronavirus.
Como parte de la Iniciativa Blue Ocean del World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) o Fondo Mundial para la Naturaleza, OceansAsia lleva a cabo varios proyectos de investigación de contaminación plástica en playas de Asia.
Sadly No Shortage of Surgical Masks On Hong Kong Beaches OceansAsia are currently 5 months into a year long study of #marinedebris and #microplastics. Our research site is located on the Soko Islands, a small group of islands located south west of Lantau at the mouth of the Pearl River delta and one of the focuses is investigating the make up of the debris, where it comes from etc. On this months survey trip the team noticed a new arrival to the beach, the surgical mask. Besides the obvious disgust in hygiene mentality the interesting part for us is seeing the timing. With such a massive social change (everyone wearing masks) it has taken 6 weeks to see the effects wash up on our beaches. Surgical masks would possibly have been there before the COVID-19 virus in very small numbers, but no way on the scale we witnessed. We have been on this beach twice a month for 5 months. In Hong Kong we have already seen our nature trails getting trashed by masks, however to now know that something introduced enmasse to a population, takes just 6 weeks to arrive on our beaches. This highlights we have a serious waste management system, both in Hong Kong & China. Photo: Naomi Brennan *Gloves were worn at all times and collected masks were disposed of correctly. #covid19 #virus #cdc
En sus últimas investigaciones, la organización ha destacado que las mascarillas han sido un elemento notable en los últimos meses, tras el brote del nuevo coronavirus COVID-19.
Fue el 28 de febrero cuando la organización dio a conocer el reciente descubrimiento durante un viaje de reconocimiento a las islas de Soko.
En un video Gary Stokes, uno de los cofundadores de OceansAsia, muestra algunas de las mascarillas que se han encontrado, en las que se encuentran desde mascarillas especiales conocidas como N95, hasta cubrebocas desechables comunes.