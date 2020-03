View this post on Instagram

Spent all of last night and most of today drawing another serial killer – Mr. Hamilton Howard "Albert" Fish -aka The Werewolf of Wysteria, aka the Brooklyn Vampire, aka the Moon Maniac, aka The Boogey Man, aka The Gray Man.. Dudes got more nicknames than Andre 3,000! His gruesome crimes sicken me deeply, so I will not go on mention them, yet I assure you – Albert's date to ride the lightning was well deserved. He was the oldest man to ever be executed, aged 65 Fish was noted by some as being excited at his own execution. His last meal was an undercooked steak 🥩 I expected it to be fish.. oh well, sleep tight.