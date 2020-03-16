View this post on Instagram

Sadly No Shortage of Surgical Masks On Hong Kong Beaches OceansAsia are currently 5 months into a year long study of #marinedebris and #microplastics. Our research site is located on the Soko Islands, a small group of islands located south west of Lantau at the mouth of the Pearl River delta and one of the focuses is investigating the make up of the debris, where it comes from etc. On this months survey trip the team noticed a new arrival to the beach, the surgical mask. Besides the obvious disgust in hygiene mentality the interesting part for us is seeing the timing. With such a massive social change (everyone wearing masks) it has taken 6 weeks to see the effects wash up on our beaches. Surgical masks would possibly have been there before the COVID-19 virus in very small numbers, but no way on the scale we witnessed. We have been on this beach twice a month for 5 months. In Hong Kong we have already seen our nature trails getting trashed by masks, however to now know that something introduced enmasse to a population, takes just 6 weeks to arrive on our beaches. This highlights we have a serious waste management system, both in Hong Kong & China. Photo: Naomi Brennan *Gloves were worn at all times and collected masks were disposed of correctly. #covid19 #virus #cdc